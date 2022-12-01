Ghana vs Uruguay prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ghana can seal their progress through to the World Cup 2022 knockout phase if they pick up a win against Uruguay.

Three points could see the Africans top the quartet, depending on the Portugal vs South Korea result, but even a draw could see them through in second.

If they lose, however, they are out - and Uruguay’s progression would depend on the other game, with South Korea currently having the same points and a better goal difference than the South Americans.

Uruguay have disappointed so far and are yet to score a single goal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Ghana face Uruguay at 3pm GMT on Friday 2 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup with our live blog commentary.

What is the team news?

There is a full squad available for Ghana, so the most likely scenario is an unchanged line-up from their last game. Pushing Mohammed Kudus further upfield was an important tactical switch for that game and he will again be key in supporting striker Inaki Williams.

Uruguay have played both a back three and back four so far but look better-balanced in the 3-5-2. Edinson Cavani may get the nod in attack over Luis Suarez again, especially given the furore around the former Liverpool and Barcelona man in this specific fixture. Centre-back Ronald Araujo is still out injured.

Predicted lineups

GHA - Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams

URU - Rochet, Gimenez, Godin, Coates, Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Oliveira, Cavani, Nunez

Odds

Ghana 4/1

Draw 29/10

Uruguay 4/5

Prediction

No repeat of the acrimonious meeting last time and no fairytale comeback for the South Americans, who have been well below par. They might not lose but it won’t be enough. Ghana 2-2 Uruguay.