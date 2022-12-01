Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a decisive fixture for the Group H quartet at the World Cup 2022.

All four teams can still go through which should make for an intriguing encounter between two nations who had one of the most memorable World Cup encounters of the last decade - Luis Suarez’s handball in 2010 and the subsequent penalty shootout.

Suarez has insisted ahead of this meeting that it was down to Ghana they failed to progress, not him, so the fans - if not the players - are unlikely to be forgiving if he features.

The South Americans are most in need of the victory to reach the knockouts, while the Africans could yet progress with a draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Ghana face Uruguay at 3pm GMT on Friday 2 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup with our live blog commentary.

What is the team news?

There is a full squad available for Ghana, so the most likely scenario is an unchanged line-up from their last game. Pushing Mohammed Kudus further upfield was an important tactical switch for that game and he will again be key in supporting striker Inaki Williams.

Uruguay have played both a back three and back four so far but look better-balanced in the 3-5-2. Edinson Cavani may get the nod in attack over Luis Suarez again, especially given the furore around the former Liverpool and Barcelona man in this specific fixture. Centre-back Ronald Araujo is still out injured.

Predicted lineups

GHA - Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams

URU - Rochet, Gimenez, Godin, Coates, Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Oliveira, Cavani, Nunez

Odds

Ghana 4/1

Draw 29/10

Uruguay 4/5

Prediction

No repeat of the acrimonious meeting last time and no fairytale comeback for the South Americans, who have been well below par. They might not lose but it won’t be enough. Ghana 2-2 Uruguay.