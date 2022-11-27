✕ Close 'We need to forget win over Germany' - head coach Moriyasu

Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.

They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0 by Spain last time out. The Central American side have only reached the knockout rounds once since 1990 and failed to win a single game in Russia 2018 which, based on the evidence of their first game, looks likely to happen again during this tournament.

There are calls to make over personnel for both managers. It was Japan’s substitutes who changed the game against so will Moriyasu stick or twist with his starting XI?

Costa Rica boss, Luis Fernando Suarez, has a similar call to make – but for different reasons as his entire team were woeful against Spain – and he will be hoping that whoever starts will play better if his side have any hope of earning a point in this group.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below: