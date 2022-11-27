Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter
Three points against Costa Rica will put Japan on the verge of reaching last 16
Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.
They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0 by Spain last time out. The Central American side have only reached the knockout rounds once since 1990 and failed to win a single game in Russia 2018 which, based on the evidence of their first game, looks likely to happen again during this tournament.
There are calls to make over personnel for both managers. It was Japan’s substitutes who changed the game against so will Moriyasu stick or twist with his starting XI?
Costa Rica boss, Luis Fernando Suarez, has a similar call to make – but for different reasons as his entire team were woeful against Spain – and he will be hoping that whoever starts will play better if his side have any hope of earning a point in this group.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:
Antoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup
It is an occupational hazard for a player and playmaker of Christian Eriksen’s quality. He tends to attract man-markers. Just not normally those of quite of the calibre of the top scorer in a European Championships and the second highest in a World Cup 2022.
A forward who cost £107million and scored in a World Cup final was reinvented as Eriksen’s dedicated sentry. “Antoine Griezmann was following him,” the Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand lamented after his side’s 2-1 defeat to France.
If that offers an echo of Bobby Charlton marking Franz Beckenbauer, and vice versa, in both 1966 and 1970, it was not all Griezmann was doing.
He was assisting, for starters: France’s winner came from a lovely waft of his left foot, curling a cross that Kylian Mbappe forced over the line. There might have been an equally elegant assist earlier, Griezmann supplying the defence-splitting pass from his own half, Mbappe reaching top gear before he was unceremoniously upended by Andreas Christensen.
Japan vs Costa Rica
The fans are starting to arrive at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium ahead of kick off at 10am. It could be a good day for Japan who have the chance of qualifying for the last 16.
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.
Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.
“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national team. He struggled in South America, failed to qualify with Colombia then failed to qualify with Egypt as well. Just before the World Cup he went back and guided Iran where he worked for a long time.”
Japan vs Costa Rica team changes
Hajime Moriyasu switches things up completely for Japan making five changes to the team that started against Germany last time out. The main takeaway is the new forward line of Yuki Soma, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda. Only Kamada started the 2-1 win over the Germans.
Costa Rica kept it simple. Kendall Watson starts in defence in place of Carlos Martinez and Gerson Torres is in for Jewison Bennette.
Hajime Moriyasu wants no complacency from Japan against Costa Rica
Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu encouraged his players to quickly “forget” their opening win against Germany and focus on Sunday’s Group E encounter with Costa Rica.
Wednesday’s victory was one of the most surprising results from the first round of group-stage games, with Japan upsetting the four-time World Cup winners 2-1.
While Moriyasu repeated his view that the match was an “historic victory” for Japan, he insisted now was not the time for reminiscing.
He said: “[Germany] is one of the best powerhouses in the football community, so I consider that this is an achievement of Japan and our players were wonderful, so I’m really proud of them playing like that.”
Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer
It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”.
Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.
In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine fans.
Japan vs Costa Rica line-ups
Japan XI: Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Soma, Kamada, Doan, Ueda
Costa Rica XI: Navas, Watson, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres, Campbell, Contreras
Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes
A hit, and some hope.
If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.
His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.
That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez followed with one of the goals of the World Cup so far.
Qatar will now forever be associated with another moment of football history, and that from one of rival Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassadors. It’s the power of sportswashing, distilled into the power of that shot.
Japan vs Costa Rica prediction
Costa Rica surely have to offer a response after their dismal opening game but Japan will pick up a second straight win to move a huge step closer to making the round of 16.
Japan 2-1 Costa Rica.
Japan vs Costa Rica early team news and predicted line-ups
Hiroki Sakai is Japan’s big doubt after their opening win against Germany, having come off in the second half. There could be changes in attack given how well the team fared after changes made during that victory. Takumi Minamino and goalscorer Takuma Asano will be hoping to start this time.
Costa Rica have no injury concerns but could make multiple changes given how dismally they performed against Spain.
Predicted line-ups
Japan XI: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Morita, Shibasaki, Ito, Kamada, Minamino, Asano
Costa Rica XI: Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Matarrita, Borges, Tejeda, Fuller, Bennette, Ruiz, Campbell
