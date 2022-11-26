Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Costa Rica have it all to do to avoid being seen as one of the worst teams at the World Cup 2022, having been absolutely walloped by Spain in the opening round of games, 7-0 the score there.

This time they are up against Japan, who beat Germany 2-1 to cause one of the upsets of the group stage so far.

That was a deserved win just as much as Costa Rica’s was a thoroughly deserved defeat after a wretched display, but the slate is wiped clean at kick-off and both nations will have different reasons for going hard for the win here.

If it goes Japan’s way, they will be very close to qualified for the last 16, ahead of their last game against Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Japan face Costa Rica on Sunday 27 November, with kick-off at 10am in Doha.

Where can I watch?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and can be streamed on ITV X, the replacement for the ITV Hub.

The Independent will also be covering the match via our live blog.

What is the team news?

Hiroki Sakai is Japan’s big doubt after their opening win against Germany, having come off in the second half. There could be changes in attack given how well the team fared after changes made during that victory. Takumi Minamino and goalscorer Takuma Asano will be hoping to start this time.

Costa Rica have no injury concerns but could make multiple changes given how dismally they performed against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

JPN - Gonda, Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Morita, Shibasaki, Ito, Kamada, Minamino, Asano

CRI - Navas, Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Matarrita, Borges, Tejeda, Fuller, Bennette, Ruiz, Campbell

Odds

Japan 6/13

Draw 18/5

Costa Rica 38/5

Prediction

Costa Rica surely have to offer a response after their dismal opening game but Japan will pick up a second straight win to move a huge step closer to making the round of 16. Japan 2-1 Costa Rica.