Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups ahead of last 16 tie
Japan and Croatia battle for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals
Japan face Croatia in the Qatar World Cup last 16 after their breathtaking victory over Spain in the Group E finale last week.
Luka Modric and Croatia held off Belgium to ease through Group F behind Morocco and will hope to continue what they hope will be a journey back to the World Cup final after defeat to France four years ago. It is likely to be Modric’s final World Cup as Zlatko Dalić looks to find the balance between generations.
The winner of this tie will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from Al Janoub Stadium with our live blog below:
Japan vs Croatia team changes
Hajime Moriyasu makes three changes to the Japan starting XI that faced and beat Spain last time out. Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in to replace the suspended Ko Itakura whilst Wataru Endo and Ritsu Doan are given the nod to start.
Croatia meanwhile make two changes. Borna Barisic replaces Borna Sosa at left-back whilst Bruno Petkovic starts up top in place of Marko Livaja.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.
Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.
Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as Group E winners. Japan have never reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup and a victory would see them confirmed as the breakout stars of the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Predicting how Japan vs Croatia will play out
Everything you need to know ahead of the last-16 clash
Japan vs Croatia line-ups
Japan XI: Gonda; Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo; Ito, Kamada, Doan; Maeda
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic
Hajime Moriyasu gifts Spain World Cup win to people of Japan
Hajime Moriyasu praised the perseverance of his Japan players after they stunned a second World Cup-winning nation in almost identical circumstances in the space of little more than a week to secure passage to the last-16.
The Samurai Blue endured intense pressure from Spain in the first half and went 1-0 down into the break.
But, just as they did against Germany, two quickfire goals after the interval gave them another famous victory.
Hajime Moriyasu gifts Spain World Cup win to people of Japan
Just as they did against Germany, two quickfire goals after half-time gave Japan another famous victory
England ‘silencing the critics’ to strike fear into others at World Cup, Declan Rice says
Declan Rice says England are “silencing the critics” and are a better team than Euro 2020, who the rest of the world should be “starting to fear”.
The midfielder added that Gareth Southgate’s side had been “flawless”. Rice pointed to a number of perceived negatives in the team, from scoring to controlling the midfield in big games, and insisted England were now ticking them all off.
“We’re silencing the critics,” he said after the commanding 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup last 16. “Going into the tournament, there was a lot of talk that we don’t score enough goals.
“That’s another one we’ve kept people quiet on. There was a lot of scrutiny around the defence and conceding goals, but it’s been solid. We’re going to keep building and pushing.”
England ‘silencing the critics’ to strike fear into others at World Cup
The Three Lions produced an excellent display against Senegal to set-up a quarter-final with France on Saturday
Where to watch Japan vs Croatia?
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday 5 December and will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.
It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Japan vs Croatia early team news and predicted line-ups
Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma have surely done enough to stay in the team following their impact off the bench at half-time against Germany. Defender Ko Itakura is suspended, so Takehiro Tomiyasu should come in from the start. Takefusa Kubo is also an injury doubt.
Croatia do not have any reported injury concerns, although they looked exhausted at the end of the 0-0 draw against Belgium. Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren are a yellow card away from missing the quarter-finals if Croatia advance.
Predicted line-ups
Japan XI: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida; Ito; Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Japan vs Croatia
Japan have been the fairytale story of the World Cup so far but against Croatia they will face a team who are gnarly and experienced enough to cut those dreams short.
Zlatko Dalic’s side have an impressive record of delivering on the big stage and Luka Modric can steer them to another milestone victory here, with Brazil or South Korea waiting in the quarter-finals.
Japan 1-2 Croatia
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies