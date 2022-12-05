✕ Close England team players receive welcome to basecamp at World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan face Croatia in the Qatar World Cup last 16 after their breathtaking victory over Spain in the Group E finale last week.

Luka Modric and Croatia held off Belgium to ease through Group F behind Morocco and will hope to continue what they hope will be a journey back to the World Cup final after defeat to France four years ago. It is likely to be Modric’s final World Cup as Zlatko Dalić looks to find the balance between generations.

The winner of this tie will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the action from Al Janoub Stadium with our live blog below: