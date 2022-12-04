Japan vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the last-16 clash
Japan will look to continue their sensational run at the World Cup when they face Croatia in the last 16.
Japan beat both Germany and Spain to finish Group E as shock winners, despite losing their second match of the tournament to Costa Rica.
Croatia, finalists four years ago, continued their strong record at major tournaments by beating Belgium to second place in Group F.
Luka Modric’s side are experienced campaigners and ground out a 0-0 draw against the Red Devils to qualify - while Japan stunned Spain with a 2-1 win.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Japan vs Croatia?
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday 5 December. It will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
What is the team news?
Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma have surely done enough to stay in the team following their impact off the bench at half-time against Germany. Defender Ko Itakura is suspended, so Takehiro Tomiyasu should come in from the start. Takefusa Kubo is also an injury doubt.
Croatia do not have any reported injury concerns, although they looked exhausted at the end of the 0-0 draw against Belgium. Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren are a yellow card away from missing the quarter-finals if Croatia advance.
Predicted line-ups
Japan: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida; Ito; Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Odds
Japan to go through: 8/5
Croatia to go through: 3/5
Prediction
Japan have been the fairytale story of the World Cup so far but against Croatia they will face a team who are gnarly and experienced enough to cut those dreams short. Zlatko Dalic’s side have an impressive record of delivering on the big stage and Luka Modric can steer them to another milestone victory here, with Brazil or South Korea waiting in the quarter-finals. Japan 1-2 Croatia
