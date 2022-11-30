Jump to content

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group C

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 30 November 2022 06:45
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day ten

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.

Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.

Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.

Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 30 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Abdulelah Al-Malki is suspended for Saudi Arabia after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Poland. Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are also out.

Mexico are sweating on the fitness of Andres Guardado after he was forced off in the first half of the Argentina defeat. Mexico and Uruguay are the only teams who are yet to score in Qatar, so El Tri may opt for Raul Jimenez to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia: Alowais, Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alburayk, Kanno, Albrikan, Alabid, Alnaji, Aldawsari, Alshehri.

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Araujo, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera,Lozano, Jimenez, Vega.

Odds

Mexico: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Saudi Arabia: 15/4

Prediction

Mexico’s progress hinges on scoring that elusive first goal of the World CUp. If they can do that, and do it early, they should be fine. If not, Saudi Arabia can hang on for the draw that could secure their progress. Even if Mexico get the win, though, will it be enough? Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia

