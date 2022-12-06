Morocco vs Spain World Cup 2022: LIVE score and updates from last 16
Last 16 clash as Morocco and Spain look to set up a quarter-final with Portugal or Switzerland in Qatar
Morocco play Spain in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup today, with the winners set to face Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
Spain finished second in their group despite thrashing Costa Rica and drawing with Germany, due to a shock loss to Japan on their last matchday of the first round.
Meanwhile, Morocco stunned Belgium and beat Canada after an opening draw with Croatia, topping their group to set up this tie with 2010 champions Spain.
Later today, Portugal take on Switzerland in the final last-16 game of Qatar 2022, with the victors from that match-up playing the winners of this game in the next round.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Morocco 0-0 Spain
57 mins: Morocco have pushed Spain deeper into their own half by pressing and shifting their shape further up the pitch. There’s a growing frustration in the Spanish team as Hakim Ziyech takes out Pedri and the referee refuses to pull out a yellow card.
The Europeans think the Moroccans are getting away with some heavy tackles.
Morocco 0-0 Spain
54 mins: Spain win a free kick over on the left wing right next to the penalty area.
Shot! Marco Aseniso leaps over the deadball and backheels the ball into a good area for Dani Olmo to run into a first time shot. He blazes one at goal but Bono keeps it out by punching the ball away.
Morocco 0-0 Spain
51 mins: Marcos Llorente gets forward for Spain and receives the ball on the edge of the box after a pass from Pedri. He flicks it out to Torres on the right side but the Spanish forward is forced to the byline and the ball bounces off him and out for a goal kick.
Spain have been more advanced since the restart.
Morocco 0-0 Spain
48 mins: Nice work from Spain who dance their way down the right wing and give the ball to Ferran Torres. He knocks the ball past Noussair Mazraoui before cutting inside and winning his team a free kick.
The set piece comes into the middle of the box but Youssef En-Nesyri nods it away and out for a Spain throw in.
Second half: Morocco 0-0 Spain
Morocco get the match back underway. There hasn’t been any changes from either team but it won’t be too long before Luis Enrique looks to the bench if things stay as they are.
HT Morocco 0-0 Spain
Aged 18 years and 123 days Gavi is the youngest player to start a knockout match at the World Cup since Pelé in the 1958 final who was 17 years and 249 days old.
HT Morocco 0-0 Spain
Half-time: Morocco 0-0 Spain
45+1 mins: Nothing to separate the teams over the first half. If Spain didn’t know that they’re in a tough contest beforehand then they do now.
Morocco have executed their gamplan brilliantly and are giving this a good go. Spain have dominated the ball but Morocco have arguably created the better chances.
More to come in the second half.
Morocco 0-0 Spain
42 mins: Chance! That’s the best chance of the game! Morocco swing the ball into the box from the right and it bounces through to Boufal on the opposite wing.
He sits down one defender then flicks the ball into the six-yard box where Nayef Aguerd is wide open. He wins the ball in the air but fizzes his header high and wide!
Morocco 0-0 Spain
39 mins: Spain are being allowed time and space on the ball in the middle third of the pitch but whenever they look to push into the box they’re swarmed by Morocco’s defenders.
The African side have only conceded once in the tournament so far and are really well drilled.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies