Morocco vs Spain live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
The World Cup round of 16 reaches its final day as Walid Regragui and Luis Enrique batte to take their teams into one of the last quarter-final spots
The final day of round of 16 action at the World Cup 2022 takes place on Tuesday and two nations with plenty of off-pitch history between them will face off for a quarter-final spot.
Morocco face Spain with the winners set to play either Portugal or Switzerland in the last eight.
The Atlas Lions booked their place in the knockouts after seeing off Belgium in particular during the group phase, becoming the first African nation to win a World Cup group since 1998 in the process.
Spain started with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica but have yet to win again since, ending the group stage second.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.
When is the match on?
The match starts at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 6 December.
Where can I watch it?
This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub and STV Player.
The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup via our live blogs.
What is the team news?
Both teams are likely to have a fully fit squad to choose from for this match.
Morocco’s line-up is pretty much set in stone unless head coach Walid Regragui springs a tactical surprise, perhaps adding another more defensive-minded player in midfield.
Luis Enrique needs to decide who flanks Alvaro Morata in attack, as well as whether to change his central defensive pairing after defeat to Japan last time out.
Predicted line-ups
MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri
ESP - Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Torres, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran, Morata, Olmo
Odds
Morocco 29/5
Draw 29/10
Spain 8/13
Prediction
Morocco have the defensive resolution to frustrate Spain but ultimately there are more attacking reinforcements on the Europeans’ bench than on the Africans’. Spain to progress after extra time, 2-1.
