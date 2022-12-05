Morocco vs Spain prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain are attempting to go the distance at the World Cup and in their way next stand Morocco.

There’s a huge historical background to this clash but as far as on the pitch goes, it’s the Africans who come into the fixture in better form.

They finished top of their group and picked up two wins to get here, while Spain won only their opener and ended second, behind Japan.

The winners of this tie will play Switzerland or Portugal in the last eight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match on?

The match starts at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 6 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup via our live blogs.

What is the team news?

Both teams are likely to have a fully fit squad to choose from for this match.

Morocco’s line-up is pretty much set in stone unless head coach Walid Regragui springs a tactical surprise, perhaps adding another more defensive-minded player in midfield.

Luis Enrique needs to decide who flanks Alvaro Morata in attack, as well as whether to change his central defensive pairing after defeat to Japan last time out.

Predicted line-ups

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

ESP - Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Torres, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Morocco 29/5

Draw 29/10

Spain 8/13

Prediction

Morocco have the defensive resolution to frustrate Spain but ultimately there are more attacking reinforcements on the Europeans’ bench than on the Africans’. Spain to progress after extra time, 2-1.