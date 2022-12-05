Jump to content

Is Morocco vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

The World Cup round of 16 reaches its final day as Walid Regragui and Luis Enrique batte to take their teams into one of the last quarter-final spots

Karl Matchett
Monday 05 December 2022 21:20
Comments
Searching for the best World Cup chant

Morocco are hoping to go further into a World Cup finals than ever before; one more win and that will be the case, but to do so they will need to beat Spain.

Already Walid Regragui and his side have made history, with the Atlas Lions picking up two victories for the first time at the global tournament.

Spain on the other hand were champions in 2010 but have really struggled to impact since, crashing out in the group stage four years later and the round of 16 in 2018.

They’ve won only once this time around so far, though that was the massive 7-0 triumph over Costa Rica.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match on?

The match starts at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 6 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup via our live blogs.

What is the team news?

Both teams are likely to have a fully fit squad to choose from for this match.

Morocco’s line-up is pretty much set in stone unless head coach Walid Regragui springs a tactical surprise, perhaps adding another more defensive-minded player in midfield.

Luis Enrique needs to decide who flanks Alvaro Morata in attack, as well as whether to change his central defensive pairing after defeat to Japan last time out.

Predicted line-ups

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

ESP - Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Torres, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Morocco 29/5

Draw 29/10

Spain 8/13

Prediction

Morocco have the defensive resolution to frustrate Spain but ultimately there are more attacking reinforcements on the Europeans’ bench than on the Africans’. Spain to progress after extra time, 2-1.

