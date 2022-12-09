Jump to content

Live

Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from quarter-final

Quarter-final clash as Lionel Messi’s bid for a first world title sees Argentina take on Netherlands

Michael Jones
Friday 09 December 2022 17:24
Comments
England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022

If Argentina are to win a third World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates seeking their first, they must first overcome a nation that is equally hungry, in the form of Netherlands, in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands have been runners-up at a World Cup three times, most recently in 2010 before they were eliminated by Argentina on penalties in the 2014 semi-finals – then failed to qualify in 2018.

Netherlands, with Louis van Gaal in his third spell in charge, topped their group in Qatar before beating USA in the last 16, while Argentina also topped their pool before defeating Australia.

The winners here will face Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Croatia vs Brazil:

1670606645

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

111 mins: Perisic lifts a cross into the box from the left wing but it’s too high for any of his teammates to get a head on the ball. Croatia have sparked into life again.

Perisic and Modric combine to win a corner on the left side of the pitch. Ante Budimir replaces Borna Sosa before the corner is taken.

Croatia knock it short before Modric gives it to Majer to swing one it. Petkovic makes a hash of it when trying to bring the ball under control and Brazil boot it clear.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:24
1670606493

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

108 mins: There’s been a couple of changes from Brazil who are now looking to manage the game. Alex Sandro and Fred come on to replace Lucas Paqueta and Danilo.

Lovro Majer has replaced Mateo Kovacic for Croatia too.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:21
1670606285

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

105 mins: Just 15 minutes of the quarter-final to play. Is their a way back for Croatia or will Brazil add to their lead?

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:18
1670606172

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

105+3 mins: The first half of extra-time comes to an end and Brazil are finally in front! It was a magical move from Neymar to send his team in front.

Croatia now have to open up and get a goal or else they’re heading home.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:16
1670606074

GOAL! Croatia 0-1 Brazil (Neymar, 105+1’)⚽️

105+1 mins: Huge goal from Neymar! He takes the ball in midfield and plays a series of one-twos to break through the Croatian defence and get into the box.

Neymar then weaves around Dominik Livakovic and blasts the ball into the roof of the net to send Brazil ahead!

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:14
1670605860

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

102 mins: Chance! Croatia fire the ball over to Petkovic on the left wing. He’s closed down by two Brazilian defenders but manages to squeeze the ball through the middle of them before laying it off for Brozovic.

Brozovic runs onto a first time shot but drills his effort high over the crossbar! He needs to hit the target from there.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:11
1670605637

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

99 mins: Rodrygo receives the ball on the left wing and darts inside before lifting a teasing ball into the middle of the box. Lucas Paqueta arrives from the right but Borna Sosa just leans on him and stops the midfielder from reaching the dropping pass which then skips through for a goal kick.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:07
1670605505

ET Croatia 0-1 Brazil

96 mins: That’s a lovely turn and run from Antony to get around the forward pressing Sosa. He sweeps down the right wing and works the ball into the box but Juranovic is there to cut it out.

Modric is given the ball and he wins a free kick just outside his own penalty area.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:05
1670605402

ET Croatia 0-0 Brazil

93 mins: Brazil win an early corner that gets whipped onto the head of Pedro but the substitute can’t generate enough power to find the target.

Michael Jones9 December 2022 17:03
1670604966

Extra-time: Croatia 0-0 Brazil

Tite is giving an animated team talk to the Brazil players on the sidelines just before they head out for the first half of extra-time. Can he inspire his team to get a goal?

Michael Jones9 December 2022 16:56

