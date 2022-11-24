Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netherlands are targeting two wins out of two against an Ecuador side who surprised many with their convincing performance against Qatar in the first game of the 2022 World Cup.

The South American side beat Qatar 2-0 in a cruise of an evening against the tournament hosts, with Holland winning by the same margin against Senegal, though Louis van Gaal’s team left it late.

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the Dutch heroes as they recorded their first World Cup win since 2014, while Enner Valencia scored from the penalty spot and with a terrific headerr for Ecuador.

Qatar take on Senegal in a must-win match for both teams earlier in the day; that takes place at 1pm (GMT).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Netherlands vs Ecuador is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Cody Gakpo scored Netherlands’ first against Senegal and is expected to start versus Ecuador (AP)

Memphis Depay is pushing for a start after playing the last 30 minutes against Senegal - he could replace ex-Tottenham striker Vincent Jaansen in attack, with Van Gaal likely to stick with a 3-5-2 formation. Midfielder Marten de Roon is also returning from injury and could feature again from the bench.

For Ecuador, star man Valencia is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock to the knee, while Jeremy Sarmiento could replace Michael Estrada if coach Gustavo Alfaro opts for a change in formation.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia

Odds

Netherlands - 3/4

Ecuador - 4/1

Draw - 13/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Ecuador impressed in the tournament opener but Netherlands should have too much quality for the South American side. Netherlands 2-0 Ecuador