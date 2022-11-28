Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Netherlands vs Qatar live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Group A meeting

Sports Staff
Monday 28 November 2022 18:22
Qatar’s World Cup run ends with defeat against Senegal

Netherlands face hosts Qatar knowing that a draw will see them through to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup - though the Dutch will be after all three points in order to finish top of Group A.

Louis van Gaal’s side slipped up against Ecuador on Friday but did secure a point in a 1-1 draw, to follow their opening 2-0 win against Senegal.

As for Qatar, they are playing for pride having already been knocked out of the competition following two-goal defeats against Ecuador and Senegal.

This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Ecuador face Senegal in a winner-takes-all clash to reach the knockout-phase.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Netherlands vs Qatar?

The match takes place on Tuesday 29 November at 3pm (GMT) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITVX app, formerly known as ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Louis van Gaal’s main selection dilemma revolves around who will partner the in-form Cody Gakpo up front: will he stick with Davy Klaassen and Steven Bergwijn or drop one of those in favour of Memphis Depay? Matthijs de Ligt could also come in, perhaps for Justin Timber.

For Qatar, Mohammed Muntari is pushing for a start after his excellent goal - Qatar’s first and only goal in this World Cup - after two substitute appearances so far, while Abdulaziz Hatem could also come in after impressing in the second-half against Senegal.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Memphis

Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Hatem, Madibo, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Muntari

Odds

Netherlands win: 1/5

Qatar win: 15/1

Draw: 6/1

Via Betfair

Prediction

To guarantee top spot, the Netherlands need a big win against the host nation and, judging by Qatar’s first two matches, there’s no reason why the Dutch can’t go out and do just that. Netherlands 4-0 Qatar.

