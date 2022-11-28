Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Qatar are playing for pride as they face Netherlands in their final match of the 2022 World Cup.

The hosts were soundly beaten in their first two games of Group A against Ecuador and Senegal, meaning they have already been eliminated ahead of their third match against the Netherlands.

The Dutch need a heavy win to guarantee top spot after dropping points in the 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Friday, which followed their 2-0 victory against Senegal first up.

This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Ecuador face Senegal in a winner-takes-all clash to reach the knockout-phase.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Netherlands vs Qatar?

The match takes place on Tuesday 29 November at 3pm (GMT) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITVX app, formerly known as ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Louis van Gaal’s main selection dilemma revolves around who will partner the in-form Cody Gakpo up front: will he stick with Davy Klaassen and Steven Bergwijn or drop one of those in favour of Memphis Depay? Matthijs de Ligt could also come in, perhaps for Justin Timber.

For Qatar, Mohammed Muntari is pushing for a start after his excellent goal - Qatar’s first and only goal in this World Cup - after two substitute appearances so far, while Abdulaziz Hatem could also come in after impressing in the second-half against Senegal.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Memphis

Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Hatem, Madibo, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Muntari

Odds

Netherlands win: 1/5

Qatar win: 15/1

Draw: 6/1

Prediction

To guarantee top spot, the Netherlands need a big win against the host nation and, judging by Qatar’s first two matches, there’s no reason why the Dutch can’t go out and do just that. Netherlands 4-0 Qatar.

Add article