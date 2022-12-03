Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as knockout stage begins
The World Cup knockout stages begin as Cody Gakpo looks to extend his scoring run against Christian Pulisic’s USA side
The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar in Group A, with the goals of breakout star forward Cody Gakpo so far being their lone bright spark.
The USA, meanwhile, are daring to dream after battling past Iran to qualify behind England in Group B. Christian Pulisic has been cleared to face the Netherlands after he was injured while scoring the winner against Iran, while the USA will look to cause the Dutch problems with their energy and physicality in midfield. The USA have not made it past the last-16 of a men’s World Cup since 2002. Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
Louis van Gaal not surprised by ‘excellent’ USA’s progress at World Cup
Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal insists he has not been surprised by last-16 opponents USA’s progress at the World Cup.
Van Gaal, whose side take on the USA in the first round-of-16 match on Saturday after topping Group A, believes Gregg Berhalter’s side are one of the best-drilled teams at Qatar 2022.
He said: “It’s a process and perhaps the USA hadn’t expected that from this squad, but if you watch them play, it’s crystal clear they’ve had opportunities. I don’t think it’s a surprise to be quite frank.
“The USA has an excellent ‘team’. I would say one of the best ‘teams’, fine-tuned. It’s going to be a very tough match. But it’s nothing we can’t overcome. We also have a good team, that’s my view. We’ll have to wait and see in this match which of the two squads is the best.
“I’m not going to downplay the USA. On the contrary, they’re an example of what a good team is supposed to be. There are also teams who have progressed who are not a good ‘team’, but who have excellent individual qualities.”
Van Gaal laughed off suggestions he might be interested in the Belgium job after the tournament following Roberto Martinez’s announcement he would not be renewing his contract.
Van Goal’s Netherlands take on Gregg Berhalter’s team on Saturday
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands, despite suffering a pelvic injury while scoring against Iran. Pulisic was taken to hospital during the 1-0 win, and although his status has been “day-to-day” since, the US Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead.
Jose Sargent is a doubt, however, due to an ankle injury. “With Christian we’re hopeful, I think with [Sargent] a little less so,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said on Friday. “At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. So I’m sure he’ll have that mindset.”
The Netherlands have fewer concerns and could name an unchanged team from the side that beat Qatar, with Memphis Depay returning to full fitness. Nathan Ake is a yellow card away from suspension.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay
USA: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
Prediction
The Netherlands did not impress during the group stages but you could argue that they have yet to be seriously tested at this World Cup. If they turn it on against the USA, they may prove why they are favourites, but it would still require improvement across all areas. The USA have the energy and gameplan to trouble the Netherlands with their press, which is set to be an important aspect of the match. If they can keep Cody Gakpo quiet and stop Frenkie de Jong from running the game, an upset may be on the cards. Netherlands 0-1 USA
Odds
Netherlands to go through: 7/15
USA to go through: 19/10
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA
The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday 3 December. It will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?
In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.
Good afternoon
