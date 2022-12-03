✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day thirteen

The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished ahead of Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar in Group A, with the goals of breakout star forward Cody Gakpo so far being their lone bright spark.

The USA, meanwhile, are daring to dream after battling past Iran to qualify behind England in Group B. Christian Pulisic has been cleared to face the Netherlands after he was injured while scoring the winner against Iran, while the USA will look to cause the Dutch problems with their energy and physicality in midfield. The USA have not made it past the last-16 of a men’s World Cup since 2002.

Follow all the action with our live blog below