What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.

The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.

Louis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.

The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Netherlands vs USA?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday 3 December. It will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, it will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

The match will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the United States.

What is the team news?

Christian Pulisic is confident he will be able to play against the Netherlands, despite suffering a pelvic injury while scoring against Iran. Pulisic was taken to hospital during the 1-0 win, while his status has been “day-to-day” since. Midfielder Weston McKennie has also been suffering from reported fitness issues.

The Netherlands have fewer concerns and could name an unchanged team from the side that beat Qatar, with Memphis Depay returning to full fitness. Nathan Ake is a yellow card away from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

Odds

Netherlands: 7/15

USA: 19/10

Prediction

The Netherlands did not impress during the group stages but you could argue that they have yet to be seriously tested at this World Cup. If they turn it on against the USA, they may prove why they are favourites, but it would still require improvement across all areas. The USA have the energy and gameplan to trouble the Netherlands with their press, which is set to be an important aspect of the match. If they can keep Cody Gakpo quiet and stop Frenkie de Jong from running the game, an upset may be on the cards. Netherlands 0-1 USA