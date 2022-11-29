Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina will attempt to avoid a first group-stage exit at the World Cup since 2002 as they face Poland in Qatar.

No team in Group C has yet sealed a spot in the last 16, meaning this final matchday will be crucial – and potentially complicated.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, have three points, as do their shock, opening-game conquerors Saudi Arabia. Poland, meanwhile, are on four points, with Mexico on one.

A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – which plays out at the same time as this clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The match is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

The expectation is that Poland will field the same starting line-up as in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out.

Meanwhile, the Argentina squad is in good health, but if coach Lionel Scaloni is to make changes then they are more likely to come in defence and midfield than the frontline.

Predicted line-ups

Robert Lewandowski’s goal against Saudi Arabia was his first at a World Cup (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Odds

Poland - 13/2

Argentina - 1/2

Draw - 31/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Argentina to make hard work of it but ultimately scrape past Poland for a vital win. Poland 1-2 Argentina.