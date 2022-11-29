Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.

Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game in Qatar, before the star striker finally scored a world-championship goal in the victory over the Saudis.

A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – which plays out at the same time as this clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The match is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

The expectation is that Poland will field the same starting line-up as in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out.

Meanwhile, the Argentina squad is in good health, but if coach Lionel Scaloni is to make changes then they are more likely to come in defence and midfield than the frontline.

Predicted line-ups

Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s crucial opening goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico (AP)

Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Odds

Poland - 13/2

Argentina - 1/2

Draw - 31/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Argentina to make hard work of it but ultimately scrape past Poland for a vital win. Poland 1-2 Argentina.