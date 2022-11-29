Jump to content

Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

The nations meet in a crucial Group C clash, with neither having secured a place in the knockouts yet

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:48
Comments
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.

Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.

Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.

A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave Messi and co’s fate up in the air and dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – which plays out at the same time as this clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Argentina vs Poland is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Wednesday 30 November.

The match is set to take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in the UK, and it will stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

The expectation is that Poland will field the same starting line-up as in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out.

Meanwhile, the Argentina squad is in good health, but if coach Lionel Scaloni is to make changes then they are more likely to come in defence and midfield than the frontline.

Predicted line-ups

Robert Lewandowski’s goal against Saudi Arabia was his first at a World Cup

Poland XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La Martinez, Di Maria

Odds

Poland - 13/2

Argentina - 1/2

Draw - 31/10

Prediction

Argentina to make hard work of it but ultimately scrape past Poland for a vital win. Poland 1-2 Argentina.

