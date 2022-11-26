✕ Close Renard - Saudi Arabia are not at the World Cup "just for a jolly"

Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game. Such was the surprise of the result that a public holiday was called in their country to celebrate. That win means that the Saudis will reach the last 16 if they also defeat Poland today.

Reaching the knockout stage would be a historic landmark for Saudi Arabia. They did so on their World Cup debut in 1994 but haven’t made it out of the groups in their previous four campaigns.

Yet, injuries could be a factor in deciding which way the game goes. Poland’s Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski both picked up knocks against Mexico and are doubts for the game whilst Saudi Arabia will be without defender Yasser Al Shahrani who is expected to miss the rest of the tournament.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below: