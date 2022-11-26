Jump to content

Liveupdated1669463913

Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group C encounter

Saudi Arabia will qualify for last 16 with victory over Poland

Michael Jones
Saturday 26 November 2022 11:58
Comments
Renard - Saudi Arabia are not at the World Cup "just for a jolly"

Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.

Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game. Such was the surprise of the result that a public holiday was called in their country to celebrate. That win means that the Saudis will reach the last 16 if they also defeat Poland today.

Reaching the knockout stage would be a historic landmark for Saudi Arabia. They did so on their World Cup debut in 1994 but haven’t made it out of the groups in their previous four campaigns.

Yet, injuries could be a factor in deciding which way the game goes. Poland’s Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski both picked up knocks against Mexico and are doubts for the game whilst Saudi Arabia will be without defender Yasser Al Shahrani who is expected to miss the rest of the tournament.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:

1669463913

Full-time: Tunisia 0-1 Australia

90+6 mins: There’s the full-time whistle. Australia take all three points, what a win this is for the Socceroos. They respond brilliantly from their 4-1 defeat to France and keep themselves in contention for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Tunisia have it all to do. They play the world champions in the final group game and need to win to have any chance of progressing.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:58
1669463794

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

90+3 mins: Tunisia have persisted with crosses from wide as their main method of attack but they’ve not been successful. Mat Ryan comes out and claims the most recent attempt before Harry Souttar belts the ball as far down the pitch as he can.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:56
1669463568

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

90 mins: Six minutes of added time! There’s still time enough for some late drama in this game. Will Australia hold out or can Tunisia score an equaliser?

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:52
1669463372

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

87 mins: Montassar Talbi has a dart from outside the box but sends his effort straight into the hands of Mat Ryan.

Naim Sliti then dribbles into the area but doesn’t find a way around Harry Souttar who makes two good blocks in succession to keep Australia ahead.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:49
1669463158

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

84 mins: There’s an optimistic penalty shout for handball as Australia deal with a Tunisian corner. VAR takes a look but says that play should go on.

The Aussies send a throw in down the right wing where it gets chested over to Hrustic who wins the Socceroos a free kick in the middle of the park.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:45
1669463003

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

81 mins: More stoppages as more changes are made. Taha Yassine Khenissi and Wajdi Kechrida are on for Tunisia with Australia sending on Milos Degenek to shut up shop.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:43
1669462876

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

78 mins: Mathew Leckie takes a knock and needs a bit of treatment before coming back onto the pitch. Tunisia aren’t happy with how long it’s taken to assess that there’s not much wrong with him.

They don’t need to worry as that time will be added back on at the end of the 90.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:41
1669462757

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

75 mins: There are a lot of nervous faces in the crowd from both sets of fans. This is a huge match for for both teams and the result could determine who remains in the World Cup following the final round of fixtures next week.

15 minutes or so to play.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:39
1669462535

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

72 mins: Close! That should have been the game!

Aziz Behich wins the ball off Wahbi Khazri and slides it down the line to Craig Goodwin. He flicks it over the top and finds Jamie Maclaren who takes the ball alongside the left edge of the penalty area before fizzing a low pass into the six-yard box.

It’s a great ball and one that should result in a goal as Mathew Leckie lunges towards it. All he needs is a touch to beat the goalkeeper but the ball bounces past him and Tunisia are spared more blushes.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:35
1669462334

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

69 mins: Ajdin Hrustic is given the ball out on the right and he flicks it over a defender before looking to sprint in behind. He slips as he rolls off the shoulder meaning the move breaks down but it’s a sign of the imagination he brings to the Australian team.

Michael Jones26 November 2022 11:32

