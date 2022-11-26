Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.

After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.

It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Education City Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Krystian Bielik and Bartosz Bereszynski picked up knocks against Mexico and both are considered to be doubts.

Yasser Alshahrani and captain Salman Alfaraj are injury doubts for Saudi Arabia following their opening win against Argentina.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Szymanski, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulayhi, Albrikan; Almalki, Kanno, S. Aldawsari, Alburayk; Al Abid, Alshehri.

Odds

Poland: 4/5

Draw: 19/7

Saudi Arabia: 9/2

Prediction

The odds remain stacked against Saudi Arabia but Poland have simply failed to impress in any of their recent showings at major tournaments. Another upset may be on the cards, but it may just be a Saudi Arabia draw this time. Poland 0-0 Saudi Arabia