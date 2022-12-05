The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Cristiano Ronaldo and co continue their bid for Portugal’s first world title, facing the Swiss in the last 16
Portugal and Switzerland meet in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, with a quarter-final against Spain or Morocco on the line.
Portugal finished atop their group after beating Ghana and Uruguay prior to a defeat by South Korea, while Switzerland were runners-up to Brazil in their pool, losing to the tournament favourites but edging past Cameroon and Serbia.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co are looking to add to their Euro 2016 trophy, the nation’s first major honour, in what is surely their captain’s final bid for a World Cup winner’s medal.
Meanwhile, Switzerland are out to spring an upset in a competition that has been full of them.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Tuesday 6 December.
It is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX app and website.
What is the team news?
Otavio is a doubt in the Portugal midfield, while left back Nuno Mendes and defensive partner Danilo remain longer-term absentees due to injury.
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer missed his side’s final group game due to illness, and he may be out again here, with Gregor Kobel likely to deputise.
Predicted line-ups
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo
Switzerland XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo
Odds
Portugal - 2/5
Switzerland - 15/8
Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 12/5
Prediction
Portugal to endure some nervy spells and look under threat, but ultimately to advance courtesy of their superior quality. Portugal 2-1 Switzerland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies