Can Switzerland spring an upset against Portugal in a tournament that has been full of them? The teams clash in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup here.

Portugal topped their group despite finishing the first round with a loss to South Korea, while the Swiss came second in their group after edging out Serbia on a dramatic matchday that saw Brazil lose but qualify first in the pool.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be favourites here, as they bid to claim their nation’s first world title and second trophy overall, six years after they triumphed at the Euros.

Meanwhile, Switzerland are seeking an upset as a potential quarter-final with Spain or Morocco awaits.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Tuesday 6 December.

It is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX app and website.

What is the team news?

Otavio is a doubt in the Portugal midfield, while left back Nuno Mendes and defensive partner Danilo remain longer-term absentees due to injury.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer missed his side’s final group game due to illness, and he may be out again here, with Gregor Kobel likely to deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Odds

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Portugal in their group-stage win over Uruguay (AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal - 2/5

Switzerland - 15/8

Draw (after 90 minutes only) - 12/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Portugal to endure some nervy spells and look under threat, but ultimately to advance courtesy of their superior quality. Portugal 2-1 Switzerland.