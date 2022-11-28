Jump to content

Portugal vs Uruguay predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Everything you need to know ahead ot the Group H clash

Jack Rathborn
Monday 28 November 2022 06:30
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal resume their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H with a match against Uruguay.

An opening win over Ghana puts the Selecao in a good spot, while La Celeste have a greater need to find a spark following a goalless draw with South Korea.

The Selecao have come together in tribute to Danilo Pereira, following his injury, which rules him out here and against South Korea.

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Uruguay?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday 28 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV and will also be available to stream for free online on ITV X. Coverage starts at 6:10pm GMT.

Team news

William Carvalho could replace Otavio in the line-up, while Raphael Guerreiro should hold off Diogo Dalot’s challenge to start. Likewise, Rafa Leao will surely continue to wait for a starting role.

Danilo Pereira is out for the next two games with a rib fracture, which means veteran Pepe will come in.

Ronald Araujo is still likely to be out injured, with Edinson Cavani to operate in relief to Luis Suarez, who struggled for more than an hour before El Matador came on.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay XI: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Odds

Portugal: 19/20

Draw: 23/10

Uruguay: 14/5

Prediction

Both sides appear reluctant to take the handbreak off, but Portugal, through necessity, showed a higher ceiling in the win over Ghana, so we’ll look to the Selecao to edge out La Celeste here. Portugal 2-1 Uruguay.

