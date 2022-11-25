✕ Close Cisse - Senegal 'up against brick wall' going into must-win WC match with Qatar

Qatar and Senegal go head-to-head in a crucial World Cup 2022 group stage clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures. The tournament hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on the opening day of the competition whilst Senegal conceded two late goals to lose to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.

Victory for either side will keep them in touch of a place in the knockout rounds but the loser of today’s game is out of the tournament with one more group match yet to play. Should Qatar triumph this afternoon it would be a huge blow for the African champions who are still reeling from the absence of Sadio Mane due to injury.

Yet, Senegal will fancy their chances of defeating Qatar and keeping themselves in the hunt for a spot in the knockout phases. They at least looked worthy of a draw against the Netherlands, until those late goals, while the hosts were poor from first whistle to last against Ecuador.

Qatar have never beaten African opponents, losing twice to Algeria and once to Egypt in their three attempts, and on Sunday failed to have a shot on target against Ecuador. If they have any hopes of remaining in the competition then they need to drastically improve on their first performance.

Follow all the action from our live blog below: