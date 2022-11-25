Qatar vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group A clash
The loser of today’s game will be knocked out of the World Cup
Qatar and Senegal go head-to-head in a crucial World Cup 2022 group stage clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures. The tournament hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on the opening day of the competition whilst Senegal conceded two late goals to lose to the Netherlands by the same scoreline.
Victory for either side will keep them in touch of a place in the knockout rounds but the loser of today’s game is out of the tournament with one more group match yet to play. Should Qatar triumph this afternoon it would be a huge blow for the African champions who are still reeling from the absence of Sadio Mane due to injury.
Yet, Senegal will fancy their chances of defeating Qatar and keeping themselves in the hunt for a spot in the knockout phases. They at least looked worthy of a draw against the Netherlands, until those late goals, while the hosts were poor from first whistle to last against Ecuador.
Qatar have never beaten African opponents, losing twice to Algeria and once to Egypt in their three attempts, and on Sunday failed to have a shot on target against Ecuador. If they have any hopes of remaining in the competition then they need to drastically improve on their first performance.
World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Senegal
Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was poor in his side’s opener against Ecuador, so he could be dropped for Meshaal Barsham here.
Meanwhile, Abdou Diallo is expected to play despite going off with cramps in Senegal’s loss to Netherlands, but Cheikhou Kouyate is not fit to feature after leaving on a stretcher due to a muscle problem in that game.
Like his opposite number in the Qatar goal, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy could be dropped after a dreadful performance last time out.
Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mane remains out with injury, meanwhile, and will miss the whole tournament.
Predicted line-ups
Qatar XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif
Senegal XI: Dieng; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia
Qatar didn’t show anywhere near enough quality in their loss to Ecuador to suggest that they will fare any better here. Qatar 0-2 Senegal.
Qatar – 5/1
Senegal – 8/13
Draw – 11/4
World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Senegal
Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Friday 25 November.
The match is set to take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app.
World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Senegal
