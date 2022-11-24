Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Qatar and Senegal will each look to bounce back from opening World Cup defeats at the other’s expense, as the teams go head to head in Group A.

Hosts Qatar began their home campaign with an uninspiring showing as they lost 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal looked worthy of a draw with Netherlands until the Dutch struck twice late on for a 2-0 win.

A win for Qatar or Senegal here would drastically change the dynamic of the group, however, in the race for a place in the knockout stages.

After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The match is set to take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy was criticised for his showing in Senegal’s 2-0 defeat by Netherlands (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP) (AP)

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was poor in his side’s opener against Ecuador, so he could be dropped for Meshaal Barsham here.

Meanwhile, Abdou Diallo is expected to play despite going off with cramps in Senegal’s loss to Netherlands, but Cheikhou Kouyate is not fit to feature after leaving on a stretcher due to a muscle problem in that game.

Like his opposite number in the Qatar goal, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy could be dropped after a dreadful performance last time out.

Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mane remains out with injury, meanwhile, and will miss the whole tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Qatar XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif

Senegal XI: Dieng; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

Odds

Qatar – 5/1

Senegal – 8/13

Draw – 11/4

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Qatar didn’t show anywhere near enough quality in their loss to Ecuador to suggest that they will fare any better here. Qatar 0-2 Senegal.