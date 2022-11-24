Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Qatar vs Senegal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

The hosts take on the African champions in Group A as both teams look to bounce back from losses

Alex Pattle
Thursday 24 November 2022 16:29
Comments
John Fashanu believes politics and football should remain separate

Qatar and Senegal suffered losing starts to their 2022 World Cup campaigns, but each has the chance to get up and running at the other’s expense here.

After hosts Qatar kicked off this tournament with a 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, Senegal were soon beaten 2-0 by Netherlands in Group A.

But the African champions at least looked worthy of a draw until they conceded twice late on, while Qatar were poor from first whistle to last.

After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The match is set to take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy was criticised for his showing in Senegal’s 2-0 defeat by Netherlands (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

(AP)

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was poor in his side’s opener against Ecuador, so he could be dropped for Meshaal Barsham here.

Meanwhile, Abdou Diallo is expected to play despite going off with cramps in Senegal’s loss to Netherlands, but Cheikhou Kouyate is not fit to feature after leaving on a stretcher due to a muscle problem in that game.

Like his opposite number in the Qatar goal, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy could be dropped after a dreadful performance last time out.

Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mane remains out with injury, meanwhile, and will miss the whole tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Qatar XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif

Senegal XI: Dieng; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

Odds

Qatar – 5/1

Senegal – 8/13

Draw – 11/4

Via Betfair.

Recommended

Prediction

Qatar didn’t show anywhere near enough quality in their loss to Ecuador to suggest that they will fare any better here. Qatar 0-2 Senegal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in