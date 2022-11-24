The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Qatar vs Senegal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
The hosts take on the African champions in Group A as both teams look to bounce back from losses
Qatar and Senegal suffered losing starts to their 2022 World Cup campaigns, but each has the chance to get up and running at the other’s expense here.
After hosts Qatar kicked off this tournament with a 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, Senegal were soon beaten 2-0 by Netherlands in Group A.
But the African champions at least looked worthy of a draw until they conceded twice late on, while Qatar were poor from first whistle to last.
After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT (4pm local time) on Friday 25 November.
The match is set to take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app.
What is the team news?
Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was poor in his side’s opener against Ecuador, so he could be dropped for Meshaal Barsham here.
Meanwhile, Abdou Diallo is expected to play despite going off with cramps in Senegal’s loss to Netherlands, but Cheikhou Kouyate is not fit to feature after leaving on a stretcher due to a muscle problem in that game.
Like his opposite number in the Qatar goal, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy could be dropped after a dreadful performance last time out.
Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mane remains out with injury, meanwhile, and will miss the whole tournament.
Predicted line-ups
Qatar XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif
Senegal XI: Dieng; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia
Odds
Qatar – 5/1
Senegal – 8/13
Draw – 11/4
Prediction
Qatar didn’t show anywhere near enough quality in their loss to Ecuador to suggest that they will fare any better here. Qatar 0-2 Senegal.
