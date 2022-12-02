✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day twelve

Serbia play Switzerland in a World Cup Group G decider in Qatar. All four teams in the group are still able to progress, but it’s Switzerland who are in the driving seat in this game following their opening win against Cameroon. They will qualify for the last 16 with a win, and will also do so with a draw unless Cameroon beat Brazil in the other fixture of Group B.

Serbia must win in order to progress after being pegged back by Cameroon in a 3-3 thriller last time out. If Cameroon also win, Serbia will have to win by a greater margin.

There is significant tension riding on tonight’s match following the last meeting between the teams, which came at the 2018 World Cup four years ago. Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scored for Switzerland in a 2-1 win, with both players celebrating their goals with an Albanian eagle. Serbia do not recognise Kosovo as an independent state and both teams were fined by Fifa afterwards.

Xhaka played down the tensions in the build-up, however. “There’s nothing in the history behind these two games,” he said. “We are Switzerland, they are Serbia and that’s it. We’re here to play football, as are they.”

Follow all the action with our live blog below including Brazil vs Cameroon updates