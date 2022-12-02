Serbia vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates as Vlahovic starts alongside Mitrovic
A place in the World Cup knockout stages is up for grabs as Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland face Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Serbia
Serbia play Switzerland in a World Cup Group G decider in Qatar. All four teams in the group are still able to progress, but it’s Switzerland who are in the driving seat in this game following their opening win against Cameroon. They will qualify for the last 16 with a win, and will also do so with a draw unless Cameroon beat Brazil in the other fixture of Group B.
Serbia must win in order to progress after being pegged back by Cameroon in a 3-3 thriller last time out. If Cameroon also win, Serbia will have to win by a greater margin.
There is significant tension riding on tonight’s match following the last meeting between the teams, which came at the 2018 World Cup four years ago. Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scored for Switzerland in a 2-1 win, with both players celebrating their goals with an Albanian eagle. Serbia do not recognise Kosovo as an independent state and both teams were fined by Fifa afterwards.
Xhaka played down the tensions in the build-up, however. “There’s nothing in the history behind these two games,” he said. “We are Switzerland, they are Serbia and that’s it. We’re here to play football, as are they.”
Follow all the action with our live blog below including Brazil vs Cameroon updates or follow all the action from Brazil vs Cameroon HERE:
Serbia vs Switzerland facts and stats
Here are some pre-match facts and stats for you to digest.
- The two sides met at the 2018 World Cup where the Swiss came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a 90th-minute winning goal from Xherdan Shaqiri.
- Serbia have lost their final group stage match at their last three World Cup participations as an independent nation - conceding at least twice in each defeat.
- Switzerland meanwhile have not lost their final group game in any of their last four World Cups (W2 D2).
- But after their 1-0 defeat to Brazil, they are looking to avoid consecutive losses at the World Cup for the first time since 1994 (losing to Colombia and Spain).
- Serbia’s draw with Cameroon was the first time they have scored three in any World Cup match. If they can do that today but avoid conceding three, then they could very well be lining up against Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday evening.
Serbia boss tells team to ‘decide on our destiny’ against Switzerland
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has vowed to get on the front foot and attack Switzerland in his side’s decisive final World Cup group game on Friday.
Serbia, with just one point from two games, must beat the Swiss to have any hope of progressing to the last 16 at Qatar 2022.
Even with a victory, their fate will rest on the result of the other Group G match between Brazil and Cameroon, but Stojkovic at least wants to go down fighting.
“It is going to be a difficult match, but we need to decide on our destiny,” said Stojkovic, whose side surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Cameroon last time out. “Have no dilemma, we will do our best.
“You can’t win if you don’t attack. We intend to play attacking football without forgetting to defend ourselves.”
Serbia boss tells team to ‘decide on our destiny’ against Switzerland
Serbia, with just one point from two games, must beat the Swiss to have any hope of progressing
Last time out: Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
“We can’t stop talking about Neymar,” Casemiro had said in the build-up to this latest stop on Brazil’s quest to win a sixth World Cup. After his winning goal here against Switzerland, they’ll only be talking about him.
With the side’s talismanic No 10 injured and watching wave after wave of pressure go unrewarded from afar, it was left to the defensive midfielder with just five international goals to his name to do his best impression of the absent hero with 75.
The strike was a sweet one, struck hard and to Yann Sommer’s left, the Swiss keeper left with no chance as it arrowed into the corner. The relief in the stadium – and no doubt the team hotel where the laid-up Neymar was watching on – was palpable.
He will play again at this World Cup, Tite insists, but in what condition remains to be seen, the treatment on the injured ankle that reduced him to tears in the final minutes against Serbia set to continue to the end of the group stages at the very least.
Thanks to Casemiro, the team he leaves behind are in the knockout rounds with a game to spare, though, after a 1-0 win at Stadium 974 that for so long looked like would elude them.
Casemiro provides Brazil relief in Neymar absence to edge past Switzerland
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland: The Selecao were frustrated by the Swiss until the Manchester United midfielder’s late hit
Last time out: Cameroon score two quick-fire goals to claim point in thriller against Serbia
Serbia have got used to doing things the hard way on their road to Qatar. The Eagles came from behind three times on their journey to this World Cup, including a last-gasp, finals-sealing winner against Portugal in Lisbon back in November of last year. Now, after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw with Cameroon, they will have to go to the well again if they are to progress from Group G, wrote Ben Burrows from Al Janoub Stadium.
Fancied by many as a dark horse at this tournament, a two-goal second-half lead thrown away here at the Al Janoub Stadium could cost them dear as they look to make it to the last-16 for the first time this century, goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic cancelled out by a furious Vincent Aboubakar-inspired comeback.
The Indomitable Lions have life themselves now too, even with Brazil looming, this another brilliant, courageous display by an African nation in Doha, following so closely in the footsteps of Morocco a day ago, sealing a first World Cup point since 2002.
For Serbia, the deeply emotional clash with political rivals Switzerland in their final game of this stage is now burnished with an added layer of meaning it scarcely needed.
Cameroon score two quick-fire goals to claim point in thriller against Serbia
Cameroon 3-3 Serbia: Vincent Aboubakar’s introduction turned the game on its head as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s team squandered a two-goal lead
Is Serbia vs Switzerland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Serbia and Switzerland will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, while possibly hoping for a little help from elsewhere in Group G.
Serbia come into the game with a point to their name, having fallen to Brazil before drawing with Ghana in a thriller.
Meanwhile, Switzerland are better positioned to join Brazil in the knockout rounds, having beaten Cameroon before coming up short against the Selecao.
Switzerland would advance with a win here, while a Serbia victory by a three-goal margin would send them through if Brazil simultaneously defeat Cameroon. If Cameroon upset the Brazilians and Serbia win by three goals, then it will come down to goal difference between the African side and Serbia. If Switzerland draw and Cameroon win, then goal difference or goals scored will be what splits those two teams.
Here’s all you need to know.
Is Serbia vs Switzerland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch
Is Serbia vs Switzerland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Group G permutations
So what are the permutations in Group G, and specifically this match, this evening?
Brazil are already through on six points and will likely top the group, even with Tite making nine changes to his starting XI against Cameroon.
Switzerland will qualify with a win over Serbia and a draw would also be enough providing Cameroon don’t beat Brazil. They will be eliminated with a loss.
Serbia have to win to stand any chance of qualifying. If they do that and Cameroon fail to beat Brazil, then Serbia are through. If Cameroon also win, then Serbia would need to win by a greater margin of goals than the African side.
It should be a fascinating evening.
Serbia vs Switzerland team news
What are the headlines from those teams being announced?
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic opted to start two strikers in attack with both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line.
With just one point from their first two games, Serbia must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and Stojkovic handed Vlahovic his first start after he returned to full fitness.
Breel Embolo, Switzerland’s only goalscorer at the tournament so far, starts up front again while midfielders Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri also start. Both players scored in Switzerland’s comeback win over Serbia in the 2018 tournament.
Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer misses out, however, after the Borussia Moenchengladbach player fell ill.
Serbia vs Switzerland team news
Here are the two teams for this game:
Serbia XI: V Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic, Tadic, Mitrovic, Vlahovic
Switzerland XI: Kobel, Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo
Serbia vs Switzerland
After that double heartbreak for Ghana and Uruguay, our attention will now be turning to Group G - specifically Serbia vs Switzerland, with both teams still able to qualify.
We’ll have team news shorty.
Luis Suarez sent crashing out of World Cup as Ghana get revenge but not progress
It was put to Luis Suarez that he is seen as “the devil himself” in Ghana, his role in Uruguay’s infamous quarter-final win over them 12 years ago still as searingly controversial now as it was back then. A country back home, he was told, was desperate to retire him here in Qatar, to bring, at last, a measure of retribution and revenge against him for his crime against them, writes Ben Burrows at the Al Janoub Stadium
Fast forward 24 hours and Suarez is indeed going home as they so wanted, his career at this very top level almost certainly over for good. They, though, are joining him, South Korea’s last-gasp win over Portugal, sending both of these teams crashing out, the result here at Al Janoub one of mutually assured destruction.
Two goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta secured the victory Uruguay needed to have any chance of qualifying. That they would need a third wasn’t apparent until the last, Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage time goal scored less than 30km away proving more crucial than any scored here.
This World Cup journey is at end for both of these teams, the 2-0 victory for La Celeste not enough as Korea instead advance by the barest of margins behind Portugal.
For Suarez, heartbroken and helpless on the bench, it was far from the final act he had hoped for, or one for so long here he had promised to deliver.
Read the rest of Ben’s report here:
Luis Suarez sent crashing out of World Cup as Ghana get revenge but not progress
Ghana 0-2 Uruguay: Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s double put La Celeste on the verge of qualification, but South Korea’s late goal against Portugal delivered the ‘revenge’ the Black Stars had wanted despite their own tournament coming to an end
