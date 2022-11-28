South Korea vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group H fixture
Group H clash as both sides seek a first win at the Qatar tournament
South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.
Each side is seeking a first win at this unique winter edition of the tournament, with South Korea having held Uruguay to a promising 0-0 draw in their opening game, while Ghana put in a spirited performance as they came up narrowly short against Portugal, who emerged 3-2 victors over the Black Stars.
A win here for South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, would put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts, with a tie against Portugal to come. Meanwhile, Ghana have more work to do but would keep themselves in with a shot at advancing if they were to win today. Of course, the outcome of the day’s other Group H game between Portugal and Uruguay will also have an impact on the prospects of South Korea and Ghana.
Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were the goalscorers for Ghana in their defeat by Portugal, while Tottenham star Son Heung-min is South Korea’s greatest asset.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Cameroon vs Serbia:
South Korea vs Ghana
Right, our attention now turns to South Korea vs Ghana in Group H. Both teams showed plenty of positive signs in their opening games - South Korea playing out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Uruguay, while Ghana were unlucky to slip to a 3-2 defeat against Portugal.
This game will be decisive for both their hopes of reaching the last 16.
Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given
Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.
With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early.
But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given.
The Cameroon striker lobbed Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic but seemed to think he was offside - yet the goal was given
Cameroon score two quick-fire goals to claim point in thriller against Serbia
Serbia have got used to doing things the hard way on their road to Qatar, writes Ben Burrows in Doha. The Eagles came from behind three times on their journey to this World Cup, including a last-gasp, finals-sealing winner against Portugal in Lisbon back in November of last year. Now, after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw with Cameroon, they will have to go to the well again if they are to progress from Group G.
Fancied by many as a dark horse at this tournament, a two-goal second-half lead thrown away here at the Al Janoub Stadium could cost them dear as they look to make it to the last-16 for the first time this century, goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic cancelled out by a furious Cameroonian comeback.
The Indomitable Lions have life themselves now too, even with Brazil looming, another brilliant display by an African nation in Doha, following so closely in the footsteps of Morocco a day ago, sealing a first World Cup point since 2002.
Cameroon 3-3 Serbia: Vincent Aboubakar’s introduction turned the game on its head as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s team squander two-goal lead
Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
What a match we were treated to there. Jean-Charles Castelleto gave Cameroon the ead before goals in first-half injury-time from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put Serbia on top.
Alaeksandar Mitrovic’s finish at the end of a neat team move extended that advantage and appeared to give the Europeans victory but Vincent Aboubakar’s incredible scooped finish and his assist to give Eric Choupo-Moting a tap-in snatched an unlikely point for the African side. What a rollercoaster!
WATCH: Audacious Aboubakar scoop brings Cameroon back into it
This is well worth watching again - a standout moment in an unbelievable match. An incredible, audacious chip by Aboubakar narrowed Cameroon’s deficit to 3-2 before their equaliser through Eric Choupo-Moting. He nonchalantly scooped the ball home for one of the goals of the tournament.
He appeared to think he was offside, which may have explained the nonchalance, and the flag did indeed go up but VAR ruled him onside, allowing the goal to stand.
World Cup 2022: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia - FULL-TIME!
FULL-TIME! That’s it! There’s no late winner for either side and they settle for a draw in an all-time World Cup classic. In the context of the group, the result doesn’t do a huge amount for either team but what a game!
World Cup 2022: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
90+6 mins: Bassogog caught in his own half. One final free-kick for Cameroon to pump long. Less than a minute to go.
World Cup 2022: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
90+5 mins: Last-gasp chance for Cameroon with a free-kick. Nkoudou takes aim and hammers it goalwards but it’s easy for Milinkovic-Savic to save. Is that the last chance?
World Cup 2022: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia - SAVE!
90+1 mins: Cameroon have scored three goals in a World Cup for the first time but they’ll need four to win today...
Great save by Epassy to keep it at 3-3! Mitrovic slipped in one on one and the Cameroon keeper makes himself big to repel the shot. Huge chance for Mitrovic! Replays show he was marginally offside though if it had gone in.
World Cup 2022: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
90 mins: Into injury-time and there will be 6 minutes. Can either side find a winner - certainly neither are settling for a draw at this point.
