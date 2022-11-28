✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day eigh

South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.

Each side is seeking a first win at this unique winter edition of the tournament, with South Korea having held Uruguay to a promising 0-0 draw in their opening game, while Ghana put in a spirited performance as they came up narrowly short against Portugal, who emerged 3-2 victors over the Black Stars.

A win here for South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, would put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts, with a tie against Portugal to come. Meanwhile, Ghana have more work to do but would keep themselves in with a shot at advancing if they were to win today. Of course, the outcome of the day’s other Group H game between Portugal and Uruguay will also have an impact on the prospects of South Korea and Ghana.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were the goalscorers for Ghana in their defeat by Portugal, while Tottenham star Son Heung-min is South Korea’s greatest asset.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Cameroon vs Serbia: