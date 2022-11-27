South Korea vs Ghana predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H in what is almost a World Cup knockout game for these two sides.

South Korea held group favourites Uruguay to a goalless draw in their opening game while Ghana were beaten by Portugal 3-2 in a thrilling climax, and it means niether can really afford to lose this match in what is such a competitive group.

Ghana, the first African team to score at the global showpiece event in Qatar, were disappointed to suffer defeat at the first hurdle but could gain confidence from their performance against Portugal in the second half.

Ghana reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 but should they suffer defeat against South Korea, they risk getting knocked out in the first round.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is South Korea vs Ghana?

The match kicks off at 1pm GMT on Monday 28 November.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel BBC One. Licence-fee payers may stream the match online via the BBC website and iPlayer app.

Team news

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan remains unlikely to feature as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Ghana have no fresh injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

South Korea: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su, Jung, In-beom, Na, Son, Lee, Ui-jo.

Ghana: Ati Zigi, Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba, Salisu, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, Williams.

Prediction

Both sides gave a good account of themselves in their opening match without getting the three points. South Korea should just have the egde in quality to take all the points here though. South Korea 2-1 Ghana.