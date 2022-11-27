Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korea vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 27 November 2022 17:45
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H in what is almost a World Cup knockout game for these two sides.

South Korea held group favourites Uruguay to a goalless draw in their opening game while Ghana were beaten by Portugal 3-2 in a thrilling climax, and it means niether can really afford to lose this match in what is such a competitive group.

After a miserable showing at the Cup of Nations this year, where they were dumped out in the group stage with only one point, Ghana are hoping for a brighter run in Qatar.

“We have to win now and we are under pressure but then so are they,” Ghana coach Otto Addo said of South Korea.

Captain Andre Ayew has belief in his team, saying they always come out of difficult situations. “We need to stay calm, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less,” the 32-year-old said.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is South Korea vs Ghana?

The match kicks off at 1pm GMT on Monday 28 November.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel BBC One. Licence-fee payers may stream the match online via the BBC website and iPlayer app.

Team news

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan remains unlikely to feature as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Ghana have no fresh injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

South Korea: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su, Jung, In-beom, Na, Son, Lee, Ui-jo.

Ghana: Ati Zigi, Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba, Salisu, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, Williams.

Recommended

Prediction

Both sides gave a good account of themselves in their opening match without getting the three points. South Korea should just have the egde in quality to take all the points here though. South Korea 2-1 Ghana.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in