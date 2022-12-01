The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
South Korea vs Portugal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Portugal are already through in Group H, while South Korea need a win and some luck
The group stage of the Qatar World Cup is wrapping up, and there are still places in the last 16 to play for.
While Portugal’s slim win against Ghana and more impressive victory over Uruguay have sealed Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates a spot in the knockout rounds, South Korea need three points and a bit of luck.
Son Heung-min and co go up against Portugal in Group H here, following an opening draw with Uruguay and an agonising loss to Ghana.
To progress, South Korea must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana draw with Uruguay.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
South Korea vs Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT on Friday 2 December.
The match is set to take place at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.
What is the team news?
Hwang Hee-chan is expected to remain absent for South Korea due to a hamstring injury, while Portugal’s Nuno Mendes is set to miss out after sustaining an injury last time out. Danilo also remains unavailable for Portugal, as does Otavio.
Predicted line-ups
South Korea XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung
Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix
Odds
South Korea - 4/1
Portugal - 4/6
Draw - 31/10
Prediction
Portugal seem to be gradually hitting their stride, and they should have too much momentum for a valiant but vulnerable South Korea. South Korea 1-2 Portugal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies