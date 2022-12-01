Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korea enter their final Group H game at the Qatar World Cup in need of a win and some luck if they are to reach the last 16.

Son Heung-min and his team opened their account with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, before falling 3-2 to Ghana in a captivating clash.

Meanwhile, their opponents here, Portugal, have beaten both of those sides to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Therefore, to progress, South Korea must beat Portugal by a two-goal margin and hope Ghana draw with Uruguay.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

South Korea vs Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT on Friday 2 December.

The match is set to take place at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

Nuno Mendes (bottom) was taken off injured after an encouraging display against Uruguay (EPA)

Hwang Hee-chan is expected to remain absent for South Korea due to a hamstring injury, while Portugal’s Nuno Mendes is set to miss out after sustaining an injury last time out. Danilo also remains unavailable for Portugal, as does Otavio.

Predicted line-ups

South Korea XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix

Odds

South Korea - 4/1

Portugal - 4/6

Draw - 31/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Portugal seem to be gradually hitting their stride, and they should have too much momentum for a valiant but vulnerable South Korea. South Korea 1-2 Portugal.