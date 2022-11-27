✕ Close Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco

Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open.

Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan last time out, but there is now margin for error and a second defeat would still not see eliminated at the group stages for the second tournament in a row.

This clash of European heavyweights is too difficult to call ahead of kick off but both teams will be looking at their younger players to light up the game. Spain have the teenage duo of Pedri and Gavi partnering the experienced Sergio Busquets whilst Germany will count on 19-year-old Jamal Musiala to add an extra dimension to their wide play.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below: