Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Alvaro Morata breaks deadlock
Germany seek first campaign victory as Spain target World Cup last 16
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open.
Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan last time out, but there is now margin for error and a second defeat would still not see eliminated at the group stages for the second tournament in a row.
This clash of European heavyweights is too difficult to call ahead of kick off but both teams will be looking at their younger players to light up the game. Spain have the teenage duo of Pedri and Gavi partnering the experienced Sergio Busquets whilst Germany will count on 19-year-old Jamal Musiala to add an extra dimension to their wide play.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below:
Spain 1-0 Germany
This is what it means!
Spain 1-0 Germany
64 mins: CHANCE! It could be 2-0 Spain! La Roja roll forward and the ball is worked out to Asensio, who is free in space. The forward gets the shot all wrong, though, and it’s fired over the bar.
It’s his last involvement as Nico Williams comes on, while Koke replaces Gavi in midfield.
GOAL! Spain 1-0 Germany (MORATA 62)
IMPACT! Deadlock broken!
And what a finish this is from Morata! Alba rolls a cross to the front post, where Morata beats Sule with his run. The striker leads with his right foot and dinks a delightful finish that beats Neuer at his near post! Stunning improvisation.
Spain 0-0 Germany
61 mins: Superb play again from Musiala to duck in between two Spain challenges and win a free kick. It gives Germany another set-piece chance. This time, even if they had beat the line, the delivery from Kimmich drifts out. Poor.
Spain 0-0 Germany
60 mins: We’ve reached an hour. We’ve also reached a lull.
This game needs a goal, which is not the first time we’ve said that at this World Cup.
Spain 0-0 Germany
58 mins; Shot! Lovely roll of the hips from Olmo to create space 30 yards from goal. He shoots but it’s straight at Neuer, who collects.
Spain 0-0 Germany
57 mins: Yellow! Asensio gets the run on Goretzka down the right, so the Germany midfielder hauls him down on the touchline.
Spain 0-0 Germany
55 mins: SAVE! Let off again for Spain, and Simon! The goalkeeper rolls a risky pass out to Pedri, with Kimmich breathing down his neck. Germany win it back and Kimmich is teed up for the shot, which is saved by Simon to his right.
Spain 0-0 Germany
54 mins: And Enrique has seen enough! Ferran is off and Alvaro Morata is on. Asensio moves over to the right.
Spain 0-0 Germany
51 mins: The pattern of the second half has resumed where the first half left off: Germany getting plenty of numbers and pressure around the ball in midfield and making it hard for Pedri and Gavi to create.
Olmo then runs at Kehrer, who does well to see it out for a goal kick.
