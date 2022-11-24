Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups
Group G clash as Murat Yakin’s side take on Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions at the Al Janoub Stadium
Switzerland play Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar.
Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.
The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament’s favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.
While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Switzerland vs Cameroon
The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as online on ITV X.
Switzerland vs Cameroon: Early team news
Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer.
Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.
Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.
Predicted line-ups
Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.
Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelleto, Tolo, Anguissa, Ntcham, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi, Aboubakar.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day five of the World Cup, which kicks off this morning with Switzerland vs Cameroon.
Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.
The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament's favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.
While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.
Follow all the build-up with us here.
