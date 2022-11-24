Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates

Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE World Cup 2022: Team news and line-ups as Son Heung-min and Darwin Nunez start
Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium
Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.
Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.
Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Switzerland vs Cameroon
Uruguay perfect World Cup dark horses with Federico Valverde at the heart of their regeneration
“The original World Cup winners, and indeed hosts, Uruguay have been part of international folklore for as long as that version of the game has been around.
“Unlike some others from that part of the world, though, the story of La Celeste has not always been one of romance and achievement, of being giants and being admired, their names woven into World Cup fabric as often as they would have liked.
“The tenth-biggest nation in South America by population went from mythical to missing on the global stage in the space of less than three decades.
“Between 1978 and 1998 they qualified only twice and tasted victory only once. It has been a long road back for the Sky Blue side, but a golden generation of players was overseen and developed by the legendary Oscar Tabarez and now, under the guidance of Diego Alonso, they are showing that a generational team doesn’t have to be restricted to a single generation.
“Uruguay are very much a force to reckoned with in Qatar at the World Cup, a team with players who know their roles, proven goalscorers and committed faces aplenty and, crucially, a handful of elite talents playing near the top of their game.”
Uruguay preview by Karl Matchett
Uruguay vs South Korea: Team news and line-ups
Son Heung-min starts for South Korea in their World Cup opener against Uruguay. Son is expected to play in a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago.
Uruguay line up with Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez in attack, along with Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistr. Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde joins Matias Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.
Uruguay XI: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera, Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
South Korea XI: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Na, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Eui-Jo Hwang
Uruguay vs South Korea
Next up: Uruguay play South Korea in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Two-time winners of the tournament, La Celeste are seen as dark horses this year, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in fine form, while veteran forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will look for one last hurrah.
Federico Valverde might be more important than anybody, and the Real Madrid midfielder will be key to dictating the tempo against South Korea. Son Heung-min is hoping to play despite suffering a face fracture in the build-up for the tournament while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League, meaning he will wear a face mask - at least during the group stage.
Both sides will be confident they can not only qualify but finish top of a wide-open group that also includes Ghana and Portugal.
Join our coverage of that match, here:
Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates
Group H clash as Darwin Nunez’s La Celeste take on Son Heung-min’s Taegeuk Warriors at Education City Stadium
Breel Embolo delivers Switzerland perfect World Cup start to punish wasteful Cameroon
The muted goal celebration is not an especially common sight sight in international football, but with an ever-more globalised world comes an ever-more globalised World Cup, and so too the conflicting emotions of Switzerland’s match-winner Breel Embolo.
Born in Yaoundé before emigrating to France when he was five-years-old, Embolo did not celebrate the crisp, guided finish that helped overcome Cameroon in this tight Group G opener, instead putting his hands up in apology. A few of his team-mates ran to celebrate the assist with Xherdan Shaqiri instead.
They understand, after all. Many of Murat Yakin’s squad are dual nationals, with the Balkan-origin contingent relishing a rematch of their fiery 2018 meeting with Serbia in the final round of group games. That could be crucial to their hopes of reaching the last-16, with Brazil now next up, but to take three points here was a promising start.
By Mark Critchley at the Al Janoub Stadium
Breel Embolo hands Switzerland perfect World Cup start to punish wasteful Cameroon
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: The native Cameroonian refused to celebrate after earning three points for Murat Yakin’s squad
Switzerland should emulate Arsenal to unlock Granit Xhaka after laboured Cameroon win
“In some ways, Switzerland’s World Cup got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Cameroon. Going into their second game against Brazil, the Swiss have three points on the board and don’t require a shock victory over the pre-tournament favourites to keep their knockout hopes on course.
“Yet it was a laboured win, with Cameroon the better side in the first half and unlucky not to be ahead by the break, before their European opponents scored through Cameroon-born Breel Embolo early in the second period and subsequently suffocated the life out of the game.
“No-one could legitimately argue the Swiss attack was firing on all cylinders but the answer to unlock their potential is already in their ranks and goes by the name of Granit Xhaka. The captain won his 107th cap, and has been a key cog since making his debut in 2011, as proven by playing every minute of their recent Nations League campaign, but it’s time to change his role in the side to turn them into legitimate contenders.”
FULL TIME! Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
But it counts for nothing! Switzerland do just enough to beat Cameroon and open Group G with a tight victory. Breel Embolo is the match-winner, scoring against the country of his birth shortly after half-time and choosing not to celebrate out of respect. After a lively first half, Switzerland were able to see out the win with little fuss. They will be full of confidence ahead of their second match of the group against Brazil, who face Serbia later on.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
90+5 mins: Block! Cameroon hang on, just! Seferovic looked to be through on goal after a Cameroon slip. He cut inside and had the goal gaping, but Castelletto threw himself at the shot.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
90+4 mins: A late flurry from Cameroon comes to nothing, as Sommer can easily gather a cross from deep as Moumi Ngamaleu threw himself at the ball.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
90+2 mins: N’Koulou races back to sweep up a Switzerland attack, but then slips on the byline to concede a cheap corner. Switzerland will not be rushing to take this.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
90 mins: Just the six minutes of added time.
Can Cameroon find a late equaliser? They have not offered much at all in this second half.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies