Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE World Cup 2022: Latest score, goals and updates as Granit Xhaka starts
Group G clash as Murat Yakin’s side take on Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions at the Al Janoub Stadium
Switzerland play Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar.
Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.
The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament’s favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.
While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
13 mins: Chance! Decent play from Switzerland. First, Vargas slides a ball across goal, which was begging for a touch from Embolo. Then, Shaqiri plays a neat pass inside to Embolo, who was through on goal for an instant. He’s offside, though.
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
12 mins: Classic. Xhaka takes aim from range but blasts over. The big question is, can the midfielder replicate his Arsenal form for his country?
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
10 mins: CHANCE! Cameroon should be 1-0 up! Switzerland are sliced open through with a simple ball through the middle. Mbeumo takes the shot first time, which is parried away by Sommer. It drops to Karl Toko Ekambi, but he fires over from inside the box!
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
7 mins: Shaqiri is able to turn and run after receiving the ball in a pocket of space. Wimmer provided an option out wide but Cameroon are able to get out to stop the cross.
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
5 mins: Cameroon win a free kick wide on the left, their first opportunity to threaten Switzerland. Mbeumo’s cross is headed clear by Xhaka.
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
4 mins: Embolo is seeing a lot of the ball early on, too, and is dropping deep receive posession. Cameroon aren’t sure how to deal with it.
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
3 mins: Switzerland start on the front foot, seeing plenty of the ball in the Cameroon half in the opening stages. Shaqiri, who starts on the right, sees a cross blocked as he looked to cut in on his left foot.
Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
1 min: Switzerland win an early corner, taken by Shaqiri. It’s hacked clear by Cameroon at the front post.
KICK-OFF! Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon
We have a huge on-the-pitch shadow at the Al Janoub Stadium. Classic World Cup.
Switzerland vs Cameroon
Here are the anthems - Switzerland’s is lovely and gentle, Cameroon’s powerful and shouty. Good stuff all around.
Kick-off next!
