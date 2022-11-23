Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

Cameroon were minutes away from their World Cup dreams evaporating as they contested their play-off with Algeria earlier this year. But with Karl Toko Ekambi’s dramatic last-minute winner, the Indomitable Lions nicked a place in Qatar courtesy of away goals.

The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka.

But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here could give them the platform to make it out of a tough group also containing Serbia.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Switzerland vs Cameroon?

The Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

Team news

Switzerland have named four goalkeeprs in their squad due to fitness concerns over Yann Sommer. Kevin Mbabu and Steven Zuber are injured and are not involved in the World Cup.

Cameroon are expected to have a full squad to choose from, with capain Vincent Aboubakar set to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana, Fai, N’Koulou, Castelleto, Tolo, Anguissa, Ntcham, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi, Aboubakar.

Odds

Switzerland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Cameroon 21/5

Prediction

Switzerland have the edge on paper but Cameroon are a useful outfit who can put up a competitive fight in Group G, especially given their pedigree in attack and their outstanding goalkeeper. Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon.