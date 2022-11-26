Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today
Both nations need a win from this Group D meeting to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup.
Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.
Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Tunisia vs Australia
Tunisia’s only win in their last 13 group-stage games since 1998 came against Panama four years ago. They’ll have their sights on three points today.
Tunisia vs Australia
This is just the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia in all competitions - Australia won 3-0 in a friendly in October 1997, before Tunisia won 2-0 at the 2005 Confederations Cup.
Tunisia vs Australia early team news and predicted line-ups
Tunsia have no fresh injury concerns and could welcome back Wahbi Khazri into the side after his missed the first game.
Australia picked up no injury problems against France and are likely to send out a similar side despite the thrashing.
Predicted line-ups
Tunisia: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, albi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Msakni, Jebali, Khazri.
Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke.
Tunisia vs Australia
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Cup group stages. Today’s action sees play from Groups C and D as teams look to stride closer to a spot in the knockout rounds.
No team has made it into the last 16 as of yet with the Netherlands and England squandering chances to secure their spots yesterday in two drawn games but today could see the first nations advance out of the groups.
Following their shock victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabia would become the first nation to reach the knockouts if they also defeat Poland this afternoon and based on their performance against Lionel Messi’s side that isn’t out of the realms of possibility.
The current world champions, France, are also within one win of qualifying. The defeated Australia 4-1 in their opening Group D game and take on Denmark in the 4pm kick off today. Another victory there and they are safely through to the next round.
The day promises to be one of surprises and drama - as everyday is during the World Cup - so stick with us as we bring you all the build-up, team news and live coverage from all four matches.
