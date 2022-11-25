Tunisia vs Australia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Austalia and Tunisia go head to head in Group D as both teams try to find their first win of the World Cup.

Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning world champions France.

It means that the loser here is likely to be heading home from the tournament, and even a draw might not be enough for either of these two sides given the strength of the other nations in the group.

The need to win could open up the match and provide an entertaining battle with nothing to lose.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup group game.

When is Tunisia vs Australia?

The game kicks off at 10am GMT on Saturday 26 November at Al Janoub Stadium.

How to watch

The match will be shown live in the UK on TV channel BBC One. Licence-fee payers can also stream the game online via the BBC iPlayer website and app.

What is the team news?

Tunsia have no fresh injury concerns and could welcome back Wahbi Khazri into the side after his missed the first game.

Australia picked up no injury problems against France and are likely to send out a similar side despite the thrashing.

Predicted line-ups

Tunisia: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, albi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Msakni, Jebali, Khazri.

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke.

Prediction

This could be a game of fine margins but Tunisia should have just enough of an edge in terms of quality to get over the line. Tunisia 1-0 Australia.