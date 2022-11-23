Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday.

The Group H World Cup battle will set the tone for both sides’ campaigns in Qatar, with Ghana and Portugal also involved in one of the most open groups on paper.

Son Heung-min should feature here after winning his fitness battle following a fracture to his face while playing for Tottenham.

And this game is packed with starpower in the final third for both sides, with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez poised to carry over some fine form in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:

When is it?

Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.

The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates here.

What was the team news?

Luis Suarez is enjoying a fine spell for Nacional and could join Darwin Nunez up top, meaning Edinson Cavani will share 90 minutes with the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker.

Nunez limped out of training this week with an ankle problem, but he did return and should be good to go.

Diego Godin is also pushing to start, although Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, injured since late September, is likely to be out until at least the knock-out stages.

Son Heung-min is in contention to start, after recovering from a fracture to the face, and the Spurs star will be in a mask if he plays.

Paulo Bento is also hoping Kim Jin-su, nursing a hamstring problem, can be available, but this game could come too soon.

Predicted line-ups

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon; Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

Odds

Uruguay – 8/11

Draw – 5/2

South Korea – 9/2

Via Betfair.

Prediction

With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.