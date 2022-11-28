Jump to content

USA vs Iran live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know ahead ot the Group B clash

Jack Rathborn
Monday 28 November 2022 17:09
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran meet Gregg Berhalter’s USA in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup.

Both sides know a win will guarantee their progress to the round of 16 with Iran on three points after victory over Wales.

While the USA have two points after a scrappy point in their last match with England.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s done so far, especially the last game. A lot of commitment, really good counterattacking, and we expect it to be a hotly contested game.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Iran vs USA?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday 29 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm, while a live stream is available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out through suspension, while Sardar Azmoun is a doubt after carrying a knock in the last match.

Alireza Beiranvand missed the Wales match while in the concussion protocol but is now available and could replace Hossein Hosseini.

Haji Wright replaced Josh Sargent against England and Berhalter must decide who leads the line once more.

While Gio Reyna’s lack of involvement has raised eyebrows, but the Borussia Dortmund star looks poised for another stint on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Iran XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun

USA XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Wright

Odds

Iran: 3/1

Draw: 23/10

USA: 19/20

Prediction

The USA have shown impressive discipline but must now find that cutting edge in the final third, we’ll lean towards them though, grinding out the win to advance to the last 16. Iran 1-2 USA.

