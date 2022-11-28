Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iran and USA look to book their place in the knock-out stages of the Qatar World Cup when they meet to decide Group B.

Iran are in pole position after defeating Wales 2-0 in their last game, eventually breaking down Robert Page’s side with two stoppage-time goals.

While the United States were impressive in the goalless draw with England, taking them to two points from two games.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s done so far, especially the last game. A lot of commitment, really good counterattacking, and we expect it to be a hotly contested game.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Iran vs USA?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday 29 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm, while a live stream is available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out through suspension, while Sardar Azmoun is a doubt after carrying a knock in the last match.

Alireza Beiranvand missed the Wales match while in the concussion protocol but is now available and could replace Hossein Hosseini.

Haji Wright replaced Josh Sargent against England and Berhalter must decide who leads the line once more.

While Gio Reyna’s lack of involvement has raised eyebrows, but the Borussia Dortmund star looks poised for another stint on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Iran XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun

USA XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Wright

Odds

Iran: 3/1

Draw: 23/10

USA: 19/20

Prediction

The USA have shown impressive discipline but must now find that cutting edge in the final third, we’ll lean towards them though, grinding out the win to advance to the last 16. Iran 1-2 USA.