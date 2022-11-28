Is USA vs Iran on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash
Iran and USA face off in a intriguing World Cup decider in Group B at the Al-Thumama Stadium.
Carlos Quieroz’s side took until stoppage time to break down and defeat Wales 2-0 in the last game to bounce back from an opening defeat to England.
While the United States showed impressive resolve to hold the Three Lions last time out in a goalless draw.
“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s done so far, especially the last game. A lot of commitment, really good counterattacking, and we expect it to be a hotly contested game.”
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Iran vs USA?
The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday 29 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?
In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm, while a live stream is available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Team news
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out through suspension, while Sardar Azmoun is a doubt after carrying a knock in the last match.
Alireza Beiranvand missed the Wales match while in the concussion protocol but is now available and could replace Hossein Hosseini.
Haji Wright replaced Josh Sargent against England and Berhalter must decide who leads the line once more.
While Gio Reyna’s lack of involvement has raised eyebrows, but the Borussia Dortmund star looks poised for another stint on the bench.
Predicted line-ups
Iran XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, M Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Taremi, Azmoun
USA XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Weah, Wright
Odds
Iran: 3/1
Draw: 23/10
USA: 19/20
Prediction
The USA have shown impressive discipline but must now find that cutting edge in the final third, we’ll lean towards them though, grinding out the win to advance to the last 16. Iran 1-2 USA.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies