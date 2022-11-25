Wales vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Gareth Bale set to break record
Gareth Bale’s Wales continue their World Cup journey against Iran in a crucial Group B clash
Wales face Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales earned a 1-1 draw against the USA in their first World Cup match in 64 years as Gareth Bale’s penalty capped a dramatic second-half fightback.
Kieffer Moore’s introduction helped to turn the match around and gives Wales a fighting chance to qualify from Group B, but the result they get against Iran may be more decisive to their hopes.
Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match, in which their players did not sing the national anthem as a show of support to protestors in the country, and would be all but eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Wales. Rob Page’s side face England in their final group stage match, heightening the importance of their clash agiainst Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Bale will became Wales’ all-time leading appearance holding when he wins his 110th cap and it would be fitting if the nation’s captain and talisman produces another big moment on the international stage.
Follow all the action from Wales vs Iran in our live blog below:
EU parliament calls on Fifa to compensate families of migrant workers
The EU parliament has urged Fifa to help compensate the families of the migrant workers who died or suffered rights abuses during preparations for the World Cup.
In a vote on Thursday, MEPs also called on the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.
Qatar has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers in light of the country currently hosting the World Cup.
The resolution also deplored reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalise same-sex relations.
EU parliament calls on Fifa to compensate families of migrant workers
MEPs urge full investigation into human rights abuses
Iran without Alireza Beiranvand
Elsewhere, Iran have to make do without their number one goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He will miss the match after getting concussed and breaking his nose in the game against England.
Initially the 30-year-old wanted to play on during that game but after taking a goal kick realised that he was in no fit state to complete the match and had to be stretchered off.
Iran boss Carlos Queiroz said: "There is medical protocol we need to respect and there is no way to move around the protocol, so he will not play."
Allen’s return a ‘massive boost’ for Wales
Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen has been sitting on the sidelines since September trying to overcome a hamstring injury that left his place at the World Cup in doubt.
Wales boss, Rob Page, felt he needed Allen in his squad and brought him to Qatar despite concerns that he may not be fully fit. Allen missed the draw against the USA but having trained alone since Wales arrived in Qatar, he joined the rest of the squad for Wednesday’s session.
The manager confirmed that Allen is ‘fit and raring to go’ with captain Gareth Bale adding: "To have him available is a massive boost for us with two games remaining,
"Hopefully he can come on or start and he’ll do what Joe Allen does best and cover every blade of grass."
Gareth Bale reacts with Wales captain on cusp of caps record against Iran
Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men’s player in Welsh football history “even more special” by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.
Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday’s 1-1 draw with the United States.
Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country’s record scorer with 41 goals, said: “I haven’t really been focusing on the cap thing to be honest, just trying to focus on the game.”
Gareth Bale reacts with Wales captain on cusp of caps record against Iran
Wales captain Bale will become his country’s most capped player when he wins his 110th cap on Friday
Wales vs Iran: where to watch the game?
Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November. The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.
Wales vs Iran early team news and predicted line-ups
Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week. Manager, Rob Page, also confirmed that Joe Allen is ready to go after a hamstring injury has seen him sidelined since September.
For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.
Predicted line-ups
Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore
Iran XI: H Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi
Wales vs Iran
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wales’ Group B clash with Iran. Kick off for this one is 10am and Rob Page’s side are hoping to build off the back of their 1-1 draw against the USA and take a step closer to the knockout rounds.
Picking up three points this morning is crucial for Wales’ hopes of a spot in the last 16 as they take on England in their final group match which, on paper, represents the most difficult game of the group stages. The Dragons rescued a point in their opening game thanks to Gareth Bale’s penalty but they will want to improve against a team that was battered 6-2 by the Three Lions.
Iran looked all at sea in their encounter with England but striker Mehdi Taremi remained threatening throughout and finished the game with two consolation goals so Wales will need to keep him quiet this morning.
Should Wales be victorious in this encounter they will move to the top of Group A ahead of England vs USA this evening.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies