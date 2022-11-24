Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Wales vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the Group B clash in Qatar

Alex Pattle
Thursday 24 November 2022 16:30
Comments
Harry Kane injury: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expects striker to be fit for USA

Wales got their Qatar World Cup campaign off to a solid start but now seek a first win as they face Iran in Group B.

Rop Page’s team came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA on Monday, in Wales’ first World Cup fixture for 64 years, while Iran were taken apart 6-2 by England.

Now Wales look to take a giant step towards the knockout stages in Qatar, and they will be depending in large part of their captain Gareth Bale, whose penalty secured their invaluable point against the Americans earlier this week.

Then, later on Friday, England take on USA in Group B’s other game.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

What is the team news?

Kieffer Moore (left) is expected to be elevated to a starter for Wales here

(Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi

Odds

Wales - 11/10

Iran - 3/1

Draw - 21/10

Via Befair.

Prediction

Wales to pick up their first win of this World Cup, but not without a little trouble along the way. Wales 2-1 Iran.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in