Wales vs USA live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
The Group B sides kickstart their campaigns by facing off after England take on Iran
Wales and USA kickstart their World Cup campaigns on Monday as they go head to head in Qatar.
The two nations make up Group B alongside England and Iran, who are scheduled to meet this afternoon.
England are favourites to top the group – though anything can happen at a major tournament – while USA and Wales are seen as the next best bets from this pool to qualify for the knockout stages.
Wales, led by coach Robert Page and captain Gareth Bale, are competing at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years, while USA failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia but made it to the last 16 four years prior and in 2010.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Monday 21 November.
The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX – previously called ITV Hub.
What is the teams news?
USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.
For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.
Predicted line-ups
USA – Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Adams, McKennie, Musah, Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah
WAL – Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Johnson, Bale, James
Odds
USA – 6/4
Wales – 21/10
Draw – 19/10
Prediction
Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales.
