World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future in doubt and latest Qatar updates
Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo in favour of Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick as the Selecao thrashed Switzerland
The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.
Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”
England meanwhike look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.
Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below:
Spain’s success inspired a generation of creativity without a clinical edge
There is a huge amount to be said for organisation and defensive solidity. It can keep teams up, keep them in a title hunt, level the playing field across 90 minutes when the general gulf in class between teams is enormous.
Positional play, resilience, aggression and minimising spaces between both lines and playing partners have always been hallmarks of what makes for good defensive work.
Somewhere along the way though, it began to change. Attack as the best form of defence became a mantra for some - most notably those who didn’t have the aforementioned traditional traits - and then, with Spain in particular leading the charge, possession as a means of preventing the opposition being able to attack became a prevalent sight.
Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 pens) : Another game in which Luis Enrique’s side dominated possession without finding a breakthrough
This is some World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo is having and it’s not over yet
This is some World Cup that Cristiano Ronaldo is having. Forget for a moment the self-immolation of that Piers Morgan interview, which torched his legacy at Manchester United and appears to have ended his career at the elite level of European football too. Instead focus only what has taken place just since the start of this tournament. There’s still plenty to go at.
Since winning and converting a highly questionable penalty in Portugal‘s opening game, he has claimed to score a goal he did not touch, set up another for the opposition by cowering at a set-piece, flounced off the pitch in a barrage, and, as a result of that outburst, he has now been dropped from the starting line-up - a decision that heralded a statement 6-1 victory and arguably the best team performance seen in Qatar.
From claiming teammate’s goals to being dropped from the side, Ronaldo has scarcely been a more central figure even if he no longer is on the pitch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future in doubt after bench role for Switzerland win
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future is in doubt after being handed a bench role for the Selecao’s big win over Switzerland to reach the last eight.
Head coach Fernando Santos insists there are no issues with the 37-year-old, although he was especially vague when asked about his future role in the squad.
“That is still something that has to be defined,” he said. “I have a very close relationship with him, I’ve known him since he was 19 at Sporting. Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player. I will always consider that he is a very important player to have in the team.
“[The matter] is something that is finished and solved. It is also important to look at this player’s history, he is one of the best players in the world and therefore all we have to do is come in collectively.”
